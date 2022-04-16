wrestling / News

WWE NXT Superstars in London for NXT UK

April 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ivy Nile WWE NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT Superstars Lash Legend, Ivy Nile, and Damon Kemp are now in London and look to be getting ready to do some work in NXT UK. They shared some photos for the trip on their Instagrams, which you can see below.

Lash Legend wrote, “Making it OFFICIAL in #NXTUK #tallsandsmalls” Damon Kemp stated, “Crazy opportunity to be here in London for #NXTUK” You can view their posts below:

article topics :

NXT, NXT UK, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

