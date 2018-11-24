WWE News: Best of NXT TakeOver 2018 in the Works, The Miz Remembers His First World Title Win, and Edge and Christian Play NHL ’95 on Superstar Savepoint

– WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reports that WWE is working on a new home video/DVD release for NXT, which will be the Best of NXT TakeOver 2018. This was originally expected to be a best of NXT in 2018 release, similar to the Best of NXT 2017 release.

The set is expected for a March 2019 release, and it will focus solely on the TakeOver events. So, it will feature compilations of the matches from NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, New Orleans, Chicago II, Brooklyn 4, and WarGames in 2018.

The site also reports that Survivor Series will be hitting home video later next month. It appears that the UK and the rest of Europe will be getting an exclusive Blu-ray release for the 2018 event in January.

– WWE Superstar The Miz looked backed at his first world title in a post on social media. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

On this day 8 years ago I achieved something everyone told me was impossible. Good thing I make the impossible, possible. Doubt me all you want. Just know, I WILL WIN IT AGAIN. This is not a dream. This is reality. pic.twitter.com/GXNBegusE8 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 24, 2018

– Xavier Woods released a new Superstar Savepoint video for his UpUpDownDown channel featuring Edge and Christian where they play NHL ’95. You can check out that video below.