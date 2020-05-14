WWE Announces NXT Takeover: In Your House For June 7th

WWE is set to bring the “In Your House” brand back for the next NXT Takeover. Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg announced on tonight’s episode that NXT Takeover: In Your House will take place on June 7th and stream live on WWE Network.

WWE’s official announcement reads:

Twenty-five years after WWE first brought In Your House to your living rooms, it’s coming back, and this time under the NXT banner.

As announced by Triple H and Shawn Michaels on NXT, NXT TakeOver: In Your House will take place at Full Sail University Sunday, June 7, and stream live on the award-winning WWE Network.

The first In Your House took place on May 14, 1995, beginning a new WWE pay-per-view tradition. What will be in store when the black-and-gold brand puts its own spin on the iconic event?

Be sure to stay tuned to all of WWE’s digital platforms in the coming weeks for more details and matches as they’re announced.