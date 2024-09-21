WWE NXT Taping in November Cancelled, Note on Rumors That Level Up Is Ending Soon

Fightful Select reports that an NXT taping that was originally scheduled for November 5 at the Performance Center has been cancelled. The reason why is unknown at this time, but it’s possible there could be a double taping the week before. WWE will be going to Saudi Arabia the weekend before November 5.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that Level Up will be “discontinued”, but sources have said there are matches stacked for future episodes. Sources haven’t heard of any plans to stop taping the show any time soon. One noted that it would be a mistake to stop Level up, as it gives debuting talent TV experience.