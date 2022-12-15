WWE NXT Taping Results For The Next Two Weeks (SPOILERS)

WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which will air on December 20 and 27. Here are results, via Fightful:

December 20:

* Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom, who hit him with a moonsault after the match.

* Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the ring.

* Zoey Stark def. Nikita Lyons

* Cora Jade cut a promo but was attacked by Wendy Choo.

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Toxic Attraction

* Apollo Crews cut a promo but was interrupted by Carmelo Hayes.

* Electra Lopez def. Indi Hartwell

* Isla Dawn attacked Alba Fyre before her match with Sol Ruca and hit her hand with a bat on the steps.

* NXT Tag Team Championships: New Day def. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

* Grayson Waller and Bron Breakker met in the ring. Breakker hit Waller with a spear, but Waller was wearing a bulletproof vest.

December 27:

* Julius Creed def. JD McDonagh

* Indus Sher confronted The Creed Brothers

* Wendy Choo def. Cora Jade

* Scrypts def. Ikemen Jiro

* Lyra Valkyria def. Lash Legend

* Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) def. Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade

* Fallon Henley def. Kiana James

* Drew Gulak had a training segment and was challenged to a match by Charlie Dempsey.

* Wes Lee def. Tony D’Angelo. Dijak stopped Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo from interfering.