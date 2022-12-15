wrestling / News

WWE NXT Taping Results For The Next Two Weeks (SPOILERS)

December 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which will air on December 20 and 27. Here are results, via Fightful:

December 20:
* Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom, who hit him with a moonsault after the match.
* Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the ring.
* Zoey Stark def. Nikita Lyons
* Cora Jade cut a promo but was attacked by Wendy Choo.
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Toxic Attraction
* Apollo Crews cut a promo but was interrupted by Carmelo Hayes.
* Electra Lopez def. Indi Hartwell
* Isla Dawn attacked Alba Fyre before her match with Sol Ruca and hit her hand with a bat on the steps.
* NXT Tag Team Championships: New Day def. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen
* Grayson Waller and Bron Breakker met in the ring. Breakker hit Waller with a spear, but Waller was wearing a bulletproof vest.

December 27:

* Julius Creed def. JD McDonagh
* Indus Sher confronted The Creed Brothers
* Wendy Choo def. Cora Jade
* Scrypts def. Ikemen Jiro
* Lyra Valkyria def. Lash Legend
* Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) def. Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade
* Fallon Henley def. Kiana James
* Drew Gulak had a training segment and was challenged to a match by Charlie Dempsey.
* Wes Lee def. Tony D’Angelo. Dijak stopped Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo from interfering.

