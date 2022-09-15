wrestling / News
WWE NXT Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)
WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which are scheduled to air on September 20 and 27. You can find results below, via PWInsider:
September 20:
* Nathan Frazier def. Axiom in the second of their Best of Three series. They are now 1-1.
* Mandy Rose promises to teach Fallon Henley a lesson.
* Toxic Attraction def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley
* The Schism cut a promo on Cameron Grimes. A woman wearing a golden face mask is seen watching in the crowd.
* The Dyad def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe.
* Cora Jade def. Wendy Choo. Lash Legend attacked Choo after the match.
* Oro Mensah was interviewed backstage.
* Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward def. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams.
* Von Wagner def. Sanga.
* Oro Mensah def. Grayson Waller after Apollo Crews interfered.
* The Creeds argued over who gets to face Damon Kemp.
* JD McDonagh def. Tyler Bate to get a shot at Bron Breakker’s NXT title. Bron stared down JD after the match, then Ilja Dragunov came out to face them both.
Between the two episodes, a match was taped for NXT Level Up: Javier Bernal def. Ru Feng.
September 27:
* Joe Gacy def. Cameron Grimes. The person in the mask/hoodie was in the crowd again.
* Sol Ruca def. Amari Miller
* Nikkita Lyons def. Kayden Carter
* Ilja Dragunov spoke about having to give up his NXT UK title due to injury. JD McDonagh interrupted, then Bron Breakker, and a triple threat was made for the NXT title at Halloween Havoc.
* Damon Kemp def. Brutus Creed.
* Wes Lee def. Tony D’Angelo via referee stoppage. Tony was thrown into the middle turnbuckle and doctors checked on him. The match was stopped and Lee was given the win.
* Mandy Rose def. Fallon Henley. Mandy cut a promo on Alba Fyre, who responded in a video.
* They may have re-taped the ending to Kemp vs. Creed. Brutus came out and there was no bell, but the match ended in a no contest when Damon used a chair to beat down Brutus.
* Ilja Dragunov def. Xyon Quinn.
* In a Pub Rules match, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen def. Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey)
