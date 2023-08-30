wrestling
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s WWE NXT, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, Limitless Vacationland Cup Results
– WWE has shared the following highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT:
– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring Paul Heyman, Shinsuke Nakamura and Dominik Mysterio.
– Here are results from last Friday’s Limitless Vacationland Cup event, via Fightful:
* 2023 Vacationland Cup First Round: Dezmond Cole def. JT Dunn
* 2023 Vacationland Cup First Round: Channing Thomas def. Ichiban
* 2023 Vacationland Cup First Round: B3CCA def. Aaron Rourke
* 2023 Vacationland Cup First Round: Alec Price def. Kevin Blackwood
* Limitless World Championship: Rip Byson def. BEEF (c) to win title.
* Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) def. Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Macrae Martin)
* Ultra Violette def. Damaris Dawkins
* 2023 Vacationland Cup Finals: Channing Thomas def. B3CCA, Dezmond Cole and Alec Price
* Limitless World Championship: Channing Thomas def. Rip Byson (c) to win the title.
That counter into the double stomp from B3CCA to Channing 🔥🔥🔥🔥#VLC23 pic.twitter.com/FFqUqDz7gy
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) August 27, 2023
Matrix Punch from Macrae to Lyon #VLC23 pic.twitter.com/bivo5sIGME
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) August 27, 2023
#AndNew • #VLC23 replay coming soon to @indiewrestling! pic.twitter.com/Ozl49yZtG6
— Limitless Wrestling (@LWMaine) August 27, 2023
That DBE had some SPICE to it #VLC23 pic.twitter.com/iuIH7jsJSL
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) August 27, 2023
DANG!! #VLC23 pic.twitter.com/rKfNA4TF6L
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) August 27, 2023
