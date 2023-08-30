Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s WWE NXT, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, Limitless Vacationland Cup Results

– WWE has shared the following highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT:

– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring Paul Heyman, Shinsuke Nakamura and Dominik Mysterio.

– Here are results from last Friday’s Limitless Vacationland Cup event, via Fightful:

* 2023 Vacationland Cup First Round: Dezmond Cole def. JT Dunn

* 2023 Vacationland Cup First Round: Channing Thomas def. Ichiban

* 2023 Vacationland Cup First Round: B3CCA def. Aaron Rourke

* 2023 Vacationland Cup First Round: Alec Price def. Kevin Blackwood

* Limitless World Championship: Rip Byson def. BEEF (c) to win title.

* Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) def. Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Macrae Martin)

* Ultra Violette def. Damaris Dawkins

* 2023 Vacationland Cup Finals: Channing Thomas def. B3CCA, Dezmond Cole and Alec Price

* Limitless World Championship: Channing Thomas def. Rip Byson (c) to win the title.

That counter into the double stomp from B3CCA to Channing 🔥🔥🔥🔥#VLC23 pic.twitter.com/FFqUqDz7gy — Tim (@PatsFanBE) August 27, 2023