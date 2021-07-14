wrestling / News
WWE NXT To Air On Syfy Later This Month Due To Olympics Coverage
July 14, 2021 | Posted by
NXT is returning home. PWInsider reports that the July 27 episode of WWE NXT will air on Syfy due to the USA Network’s coverage of the Olympics on that date. It will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET.
At this time it’s unknown if any other episodes of NXT will be on Syfy, although the Olympics runs from July 23 to August 8. Presumably that would be mean the August 3 episode also gets moved, but that has not been confirmed at this time.
