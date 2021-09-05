WWE NXT to Feature Dexter Lumis & Indi Hartwell’s Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties

– WWE has announced that this week’s edition of WWE NXT TV will showcase the bachelor and bachelorette parties for Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell before their wedding. You can see the full announcement below:

Here’s the updated lineup for this Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Lorcan & Burch

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Zoey & Io vs. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro

* Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray

* Mei Ying vs. TBA

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar

* Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties for Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell