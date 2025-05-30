WWE NXT Reportedly Set To Run 2300 Arena In August

WWE NXT will be heading to Philadelphia and the 2300 Arena in August, according to a new report. WrestleVotes reports that the brand will run a episode at the venue on August 19th.

WWE previously held the November 6th, 2024 episode of NXT at the venue, which is the former ECW Arena. As the account notes, AEW will have a residency at the 2300 Arena starting with the August 27th episode of Dynamite and consisting of seven events through September 11th.

WWE has yet to announce the show.