wrestling / News
WWE NXT Reportedly Set To Run 2300 Arena In August
May 29, 2025 | Posted by
WWE NXT will be heading to Philadelphia and the 2300 Arena in August, according to a new report. WrestleVotes reports that the brand will run a episode at the venue on August 19th.
WWE previously held the November 6th, 2024 episode of NXT at the venue, which is the former ECW Arena. As the account notes, AEW will have a residency at the 2300 Arena starting with the August 27th episode of Dynamite and consisting of seven events through September 11th.
WWE has yet to announce the show.
We’re told WWE has an interesting location lined up for an upcoming NXT TV — Tuesday, August 19 at the 2300 Arena in Philly. That show comes just one week before AEW kicks off its 7-show residency at the same venue.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 29, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Jim Herd’s Reaction To His WWE Jump
- Bully Ray Critiques the ‘Disconnect’ of Bronson Reed Joining Seth Rollins
- Cody Rhodes Suggests Narrative Surrounding His Exit From AEW Was ‘Rewritten’
- Cedric Alexander Says He Questioned Re-Signing With WWE When He Saw The Hurt Syndicate in AEW