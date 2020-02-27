wrestling / News
WWE NXT to Take Place From Performance Center in Two Weeks
February 27, 2020
NXT will take place at the WWE Performance Center in two weeks. It was announced on tonight’s episode by Triple H that the March 11th episode will take place from the Performance Center and will be a “Fan Appreciation Night.”
The change in venue is due to the fact that the Full Sail Hall of Fame week takes place that week.
PWInsider reports that WWE sold tickets to the Performance Center episode at Full Sail University and immediately sold out. The show will be back in Full Sail the week after.
