wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Pays Tribute to Shad Gaspard to Open Show, Gaspard Featured on WWE Playlist

May 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shad Gaspard

– WWE opened up NXT with a graphic paying tribute to the late Shad Gaspard. On tonight’s show, the company aired the following image to start the episode. As previously noted, Gaspard’s body was found today after he was caught in a rip tide. Gaspard reportedly told rescuers to save his son first.

– WWE also poated a new episode of WWE Playlist looking back at Gaspard’s WWE career:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Shad Gaspard, WWE, WWE Playlist, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading