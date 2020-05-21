wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Pays Tribute to Shad Gaspard to Open Show, Gaspard Featured on WWE Playlist
May 20, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE opened up NXT with a graphic paying tribute to the late Shad Gaspard. On tonight’s show, the company aired the following image to start the episode. As previously noted, Gaspard’s body was found today after he was caught in a rip tide. Gaspard reportedly told rescuers to save his son first.
A hero. 🙏 #RIPShadGaspard pic.twitter.com/vaIREMPvRb
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2020
– WWE also poated a new episode of WWE Playlist looking back at Gaspard’s WWE career:
