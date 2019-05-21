wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview for This Week’s NXT, Full NXT TakeOver Ladder Match
May 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Below is a new promo for this week’s WWE NXT episode with NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream:
Experience @VelveteenWWE THIS WEDNESDAY on @WWENXT streaming at 8/7c on @WWENetwork! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Yo7hVxF6ls
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 20, 2019
– WWE has also released a full match video for the NXT TakeOver: New Orleans ladder match for the inaugural NXT North American championship. You can check out that full match video below.
