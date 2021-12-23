wrestling / News
WWE NXT UK Airing Special Holiday Episode Today
December 23, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that today’s edition of NXT UK will be a holiday special hosted by Nina Samuels. Next week’s NXT UK will also be a special New Year’s edition of the show.
NXT UK will resume its regular programming on January 6. Today’s show will feature NXT UK’s top matches of 2021:
Tune in tonight to a special holiday edition of @NXTUK hosted by…..
🥁🥁🥁🥁
MEEEEEEEEEEE#NXTUK #NeedsMoreNina pic.twitter.com/pApAildaLT
— Nina Samuels (@NinaSamuels123) December 23, 2021
Our very own @NinaSamuels123 will be hosting a very special edition of #NXTUK featuring the most amazing matches of 2021! https://t.co/ZhK0LjI2nN
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 23, 2021