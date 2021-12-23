wrestling / News

WWE NXT UK Airing Special Holiday Episode Today

December 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT UK Holiday Special

– WWE has announced that today’s edition of NXT UK will be a holiday special hosted by Nina Samuels. Next week’s NXT UK will also be a special New Year’s edition of the show.

NXT UK will resume its regular programming on January 6. Today’s show will feature NXT UK’s top matches of 2021:

