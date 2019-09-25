WWE News: NXT UK Broadcast Moving to Thursdays, Kay Lee Ray vs. Tegan Nox Set for Next Week, Xavier Woods Plays More Phoenix Wright

– NXT UK announced this week that the NXT UK TV show will be moving to Thursdays starting next week. The show will air at 3:00 pm EST in the US and 8:00 pm local time in the UK.

– NXT UK also announced that NXT UK women’s champion Kay Lee Ray will face Tegan Nox next week. You can check out that announcement below.

– Xavier Woods played some more Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney on his UpUpDownDown channel. You can check out his new Let’s Play video below.