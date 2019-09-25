wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT UK Broadcast Moving to Thursdays, Kay Lee Ray vs. Tegan Nox Set for Next Week, Xavier Woods Plays More Phoenix Wright
September 25, 2019 | Posted by
– NXT UK announced this week that the NXT UK TV show will be moving to Thursdays starting next week. The show will air at 3:00 pm EST in the US and 8:00 pm local time in the UK.
– NXT UK also announced that NXT UK women’s champion Kay Lee Ray will face Tegan Nox next week. You can check out that announcement below.
NEXT WEEK: @Kay_Lee_Ray clashes with @TeganNoxWWE_ on #NXTUK. pic.twitter.com/IHwuIsQ76A
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 25, 2019
– Xavier Woods played some more Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney on his UpUpDownDown channel. You can check out his new Let’s Play video below.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Why WWE Did the ECW Angle at Mind Games in 1996, Vince McMahon Working With Paul Heyman
- Bruce Prichard Says WWE Considered Trying to Bring Hulk Hogan Back in 1997, Talks Hogan Using That To His Advantage
- Cody Reflects on New Era of Wrestling Ahead of AEW Dynamite, Asks Fans For Feedback
- Samoa Joe Says Vince McMahon ‘Vehemently Opposed’ Him Joining WWE in the Past, Says They Have a ‘Great Relationship’ Now