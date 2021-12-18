wrestling / News
WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov Gets Married
– WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov announced that he was married this week on Twitter. He shared a tweet with a photo from his wedding that took place on Friday (Dec. 17), which you can see below.
Dragunov wrote in the caption, “17.12.2021. Finally. Completely fulfilled.” You can see his wedding photo below.
Dragunov became NXT UK champion after beating WALTER earlier this year at NXT TakeOver 36. On behalf of 411, congratulations to Dragunov and his new bride.
