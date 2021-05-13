wrestling / News
WWE NXT UK Highlights: #1 Contender’s Match, Amir Jordan Says Goodbye, More
May 13, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has released the highlights from this week’s NXT UK including the #1 Contender’s gauntlet match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full set of highlights below, and check out our own Ian Hamilton’s review of the episode here:
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Abandons Trademark Application For ‘The American Dream’
- CM Punk Pokes Fun at Vince McMahon While ‘Captioning’ Charlotte Flair Pic
- Note On Original Planned Finish For World Title Eliminator on AEW Dynamite
- Taylor Wilde on Getting Cast as Ultimate Warrior’s First Wife for Dark Side of the Ring S3