wrestling / News
WWE NXT UK Highlights: Tag Team Title Match, More
September 16, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has released highlight videos from this week’s NXT UK including the NXT UK Tag Team Championship match and more. You can see the videos below, and our own Ian Hamilton’s full review here:
