WWE News: NXT UK Looks at Tag Teams About to Step Up, WWE Now on Roman Reigns’ Title Win
September 4, 2020
– A new video looks at which tag teams are ready to take aim at the NXT UK Tag Team Championships. WWE posted a new video for this week’s NXT UK that you can check out below. It’s described as follows:
“Hear from Imperium, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster and other top duos targeting Gallus’ NXT UK Tag Team Titles.”
– A new WWE Now video looks at Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship win after he and Paul Heyman predicted his win over Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman:
