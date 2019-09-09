WWE NXT UK Midcard Title Has Reportedly Been Proposed

– Could NXT UK be adding a midcard title? Belt source and collector BeltFanDan noted on Twitter that it’s been proposed that NXT UK introduce a midcard title to the brand. “European” and “Eurocontinental” are the two names that have been thrown around.

As it stands, NXT UK has three titles; World, Women’s and Tag Team. NXT introduced the North American Championship in March 2018 after initially carrying three titles.

