WWE Rumored to Have Offered NXT UK Deal to Bea Priestley

– According to a report by The Wrestling Observer (via TheChairshot), Bea Priestley is one of the latest women’s wrestling talents WWE is looking to sign and even apparently made her an offer to join NXT UK. However, Priestley is still currently under contract for both World of Sport and Stardom. However, despite being under contract with both promotions, WWE apparently still offered her a deal.

It’s believed the offer to Priestley was for her to join the NXT UK brand. Priestley, who is also the boyfriend of NJPW star Will Ospreay, is apparently looking to relocate to Japan along with her boyfriend to work there full-time. So as of now, it does not appear she will be joining WWE or NXT UK.