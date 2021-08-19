WWE NXT UK Partnering With Enfield Town FC

WWE has announced that their NXT UK brand is partnering with the Enfield Town Football Club for the 2021-22 season. Here’s a press release:

LONDON, UK & STAMFORD, Conn., August 19, 2021 – WWE and Enfield Town Football Club today announced a one-year agreement that will see a first-of-its-kind partnership spanning the 2021/22 football season in the UK.

Enfield Town Football Club, known to supporters of The Pitching In Isthmian Football League Premier Division as ‘The Towners’, will officially don the NXT UK® crest on their matchday shirts, starting with their first league home fixture against Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Enfield Town Football Club’s radical reputation within the football landscape was forged when in 2001 they became the first supporter-owned football club in the country – a move then widely adopted across the UK.

The 2021/22 Enfield Town Football Club 20TH Anniversary Home shirts were first revealed online by EVP, Global Talent Strategy & Development, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, in a video which can be seen here.

“The launch of WWE’s UK Performance Center in 2019 saw the roots of NXT UK firmly grounded in Enfield and through this partnership we are thrilled to continue supporting the Enfield community,” said Michael Levin, WWE Vice President, International. “Enfield Town FC and WWE share an intrinsic value of putting fans at the heart of everything we do, a vision of supporting the next generation of talent in sport and entertainment, and a goal of putting smiles on the faces of our fans.”

Paul Reed, Chairman at Enfield Town Football Club, said: “For a fan-owned club committed to delivering a sense of community and entertainment to the local area, to have a partner with the magnitude and ethos of WWE is truly special. Our vision is one of inclusivity and equality for all and to be a social centre for Enfield, and we welcome NXT UK as part of the family in our 20th Anniversary year.”

The NXT UK crest will appear on both the First Team’s Home shirts and the Women’s Reserve Team Home shirts, a fitting way to mark Enfield Town Football Club’s 20th Anniversary this year. NXT UK will also be visible in branding around the Queen Elizabeth II Stadium, various digital club properties, and in community events planned to take place throughout the season.

NXT UK showcases the brightest stars of WWE’s United Kingdom division including WALTER, Ilja Dragunov, Meiko Satomura, Trent Seven, and the youngest singles champion in WWE history, Tyler Bate. NXT UK also launched the WWE careers of former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, SmackDown’s Toni Storm, plus NXT’s Pete Dunne and tag team Grizzled Young Veterans.

Weekly episodes of NXT UK air every Thursday at 8pm BST on WWE Network, repeated Friday at 10pm BST on BT Sport.

For further information visit www.etfc.london.