WWE Announces NXT UK Prelude For WrestleMania Week, NXT UK Title Match Set

WWE has announced that NXT UK will have its own WrestleMania week event with NXT UK Prelude, which will feature an NXT UK Championship match. The company announced on Thursday that NXT UK Prelude will take place on April 8th at 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT in place of the usual episode of NXT. Announced for the show so far is:

* NXT UK Championship Match: WALTER vs. Rampage Brown

* Heritage Cup #1 Contender’s Match: Naom Dar vs. Tyler Bate