WWE NXT UK Star Sha Samuels Announces Birth of Baby Girl
October 17, 2021 | Posted by
WWE NXT UK star Sha Samuels announced the birth of his baby girl on Friday morning, tweeting:
“Oi Oi
Welcome to the world Skylar
Both mother and child doing well, so proud of them”
Samuels made his NXT UK debut back in January and most recently defeated Flash Morgan Webster on NXT UK this week.
Oi Oi❤️
Welcome to the world Skylar😍
Both mother and child doing well, so proud of them🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/reHID8P609
— Sha Samuels (@Shasamuels) October 15, 2021