WWE NXT UK Star Sha Samuels Announces Birth of Baby Girl

October 17, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Sha Samuels

WWE NXT UK star Sha Samuels announced the birth of his baby girl on Friday morning, tweeting:

“Oi Oi

Welcome to the world Skylar

Both mother and child doing well, so proud of them”

Samuels made his NXT UK debut back in January and most recently defeated Flash Morgan Webster on NXT UK this week.

