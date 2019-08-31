wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT UK Superstars Hype TakeOver, Live TakeOver Pre-Show, Mickie James Title Wins Showcased

August 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT UK TakeOver Cardiff

– A number of NXT UK Superstars shared some hype tweets this week on today’s NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff event. You can check out hose tweets below.

– The embedded video is now available for today’s live NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff pre-show. The pre-show for the event starts at 1:30 pm EST. You can check out the player below.

– WWE Milestones this week showcased the title victories for Mickie James. You can check out that video below.

