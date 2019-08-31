wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT UK Superstars Hype TakeOver, Live TakeOver Pre-Show, Mickie James Title Wins Showcased
– A number of NXT UK Superstars shared some hype tweets this week on today’s NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff event. You can check out hose tweets below.
RING FREI! pic.twitter.com/2EY7Yu6WGe
— WALTER (@WalterAUT) August 30, 2019
Tomorrow. #X2 pic.twitter.com/Jz6UHrKPbc
— Tyler Bate (@Tyler_Bate) August 30, 2019
Tomorrow night I am simply going to batter @Kay_Lee_Ray
Godspeed 👋🏼😘 #ToniTime https://t.co/CT6V9JgJru
— Toni Störm トニー・ストーム (@tonistorm_) August 30, 2019
#TimeToDominate #NXTUKTakeOverCardiff pic.twitter.com/SXnfvYiOxa
— KayLeeRay🤓ケイ・リー・レイ (@Kay_Lee_Ray) August 31, 2019
We dress like champions. We act like champions. We fight like champions. Nobody can touch us.
Grizzled. Young. Veterans. 🔜🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/9nVpRKaOCz
— Zack Gibson (@ZackGibson01) August 31, 2019
SHOWTIME
LET'S MAKE HISTORY, AGAIN. #NXTUKTakeOver
G.Y.V
🔜🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/v5tbyEDfrX
— Mr. Mayhem (@JamesDrake_GYT) August 31, 2019
– The embedded video is now available for today’s live NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff pre-show. The pre-show for the event starts at 1:30 pm EST. You can check out the player below.
– WWE Milestones this week showcased the title victories for Mickie James. You can check out that video below.
