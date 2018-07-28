WWE News: UK Superstars Set to Tour US in August, Superstars Check Out New Figures at Comic-Con, and Video of Tyler Breeze’s Surprise NXT Return

– WWE issued the following announcement on the NXT UK Superstars touring the US later this year through EVOLVE Wrestling and PROGRESS Wrestling. You can check out the full announcement and show dates below. The tour will include such stars as Pete Dunne, Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven), Mark Andrews, and more.

EVOLVE Wrestling and London-based PROGRESS Wrestling launch their first joint tour this August, featuring a mix of exciting American independent talent and hard-hitting grapplers from the United Kingdom, including Superstars of the NXT UK division.

Among the PROGRESS contingent from across the pond will be WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, former NXT Tag Team Champions Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven), Mark Andrews, 2018 WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament winner Zack Gibson and 2018 Mae Young Classic competitor (and 2017 semifinalist) Toni Storm.

Joining them will be the top competitors from EVOLVE, including WWN Champion Joey Janela, EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka, Austin Theory, AR Fox and many more.

The tour will feature four shows from each promotion, including PROGRESS’ first stops in Philadelphia and the Midwest. Each day will feature action from EVOLVE at 4 p.m., while the PROGRESS shows, featuring NXT UK Superstars, will follow at 8 p.m. Tickets for each event are sold separately and can be found here. Check out the dates below.

Aug. 4 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena

Aug. 5 in Melrose, Mass., at Melrose Memorial Hall

Aug. 11 in Chicago at Cicero Stadium

Aug. 12 in Livonia, Mich., at Monaghan Knights of Columbus Hall

– WWE released a video of WWE action figure designer showing some of the new WWE Mattel action figures to Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. You can check out that video below.

– As previously reported, Tyler Breeze made a surprise return to NXT last night in Riverside, California. You can check out a video on Breeze making the surprise return in the player below.