WWE NXT UK TakeOver Announced For 2020
November 15, 2019 | Posted by
– During today’s NXT UK tapings it was announced that NXT UK TakeOver would return to Blackpool in 2020. Wrestling Inc reports the show will be held on January 11, 2020. No venue has been announced for the show.
NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool 2020 is announced! No date set. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/gEiDZC21ep
— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) November 15, 2019
