WWE NXT UK TakeOver Announced For 2020

November 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WWE NXT UK Logo

– During today’s NXT UK tapings it was announced that NXT UK TakeOver would return to Blackpool in 2020. Wrestling Inc reports the show will be held on January 11, 2020. No venue has been announced for the show.

