WWE NXT UK Taping Results From Hull, England (SPOILERS)

November 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT UK

WWE held tapings for NXT UK at the Bonus Arena in Hull, England today, where the top matches were set for NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Wild Boar and Primate defeated Tyson T-Bone and Saxon Huxley (Dark Match)

* Contract signing between WWE UK Champion WALTER and Joe Coffey. WALTER says if Gallus defends the NXT UK Tag Titles against Imperium later in the night, and if Ilja Dragunov faces Alexander Wolfe in a no-DQ match, the main event at TakeOver: Blackpool II (January 12) will be WALTER vs. Joe Coffey. Coffey ends up getting powerbombed through the table by Imperium.

* Kay Lee Ray defeated Isla Dawn

* Kay Lee Ray will defend her NXT UK Women’s Championship against Toni Storm and Piper Niven at TakeOver: Blackpool II.

* Trent Seven was scheduled to face Michael May, but Eddie Dennis attacks May before the match can get started.

* Ridge Holland defeated Jack Starz

* Gallus vs. Imperium for the NXT UK Tag Titles ends in a no-contest after Grizzled Young Vets come out and take the titles. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews stop them, and a brawl takes place.

* The NXT Tag Titles will be defended in a 4-Way ladder match at TakeOver: Blackpool II. It will be Gallus vs. Imperium vs. Grizziled Young Vets vs. South Wales Subculture.

* Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams defeated Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley

* Trent Seven calls out Eddie Dennis for his attack earlier on. Dennis hits Seven with the microphone and says, “I’ll see you at TakeOver.”

* Jinny (with Jazzy Gabert) defeated Amale. Post-match, Gabert attacks Amale and only stops because Jinny orders her to.

* Tyler Bate defeated Noam Dar. Jordan Devlin came to ringside to watch the match and then taunted Bate afterwards.

* Dave Mastiff defeated Kona Reeves

* Toni Storm cuts a promo with Piper Niven about their upcoming TakeOver title match against Kay Lee Ray. Storm asks Niven to step out of the match so she can go one-on-one with Ray. Piper says no, the two end up brawling.

* Kassius Ohno defeated Ligero

* Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter defeated Dorian Mak and Riddick Moss

* Ilja Dragunov defeated Alexander Wolfe (No DQ Match)

