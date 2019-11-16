WWE NXT UK Taping Results From Hull, England (SPOILERS)

WWE held tapings for NXT UK at the Bonus Arena in Hull, England today, where the top matches were set for NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Wild Boar and Primate defeated Tyson T-Bone and Saxon Huxley (Dark Match)

* Contract signing between WWE UK Champion WALTER and Joe Coffey. WALTER says if Gallus defends the NXT UK Tag Titles against Imperium later in the night, and if Ilja Dragunov faces Alexander Wolfe in a no-DQ match, the main event at TakeOver: Blackpool II (January 12) will be WALTER vs. Joe Coffey. Coffey ends up getting powerbombed through the table by Imperium.

Per @WalterAUT, if Gallus can defend their tag titles against Imperium (later tonight) AND if @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR can step up to @TheWWEWolfe in a no-DQ match, the main event of TakeOver: Blackpool will be WALTER vs. Joe Coffey. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/OdTaeQ01Ne — Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) November 16, 2019

* Kay Lee Ray defeated Isla Dawn

* Kay Lee Ray will defend her NXT UK Women’s Championship against Toni Storm and Piper Niven at TakeOver: Blackpool II.

KLR mentions @viperpiperniven. Piper and @tonistorm_ run out, but KLR pushes Storm into Niven and they stand off. @SidScala announces that @Kay_Lee_Ray defends her title against Niven AND Storm at TakeOver: Blackpool II! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/lQOa3hAv0Q — Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) November 16, 2019

* Trent Seven was scheduled to face Michael May, but Eddie Dennis attacks May before the match can get started.

* Ridge Holland defeated Jack Starz

* Gallus vs. Imperium for the NXT UK Tag Titles ends in a no-contest after Grizzled Young Vets come out and take the titles. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews stop them, and a brawl takes place.

NXT UK Tag Team Titles: Gallus vs. Imperium ends in a no-contest as Grizzled Young Vets run out to steal the titles. Webster and Andrews stop them and a brawl ensues! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/tIcK93R1lo — Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) November 16, 2019

* The NXT Tag Titles will be defended in a 4-Way ladder match at TakeOver: Blackpool II. It will be Gallus vs. Imperium vs. Grizziled Young Vets vs. South Wales Subculture.

* Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams defeated Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley

* Trent Seven calls out Eddie Dennis for his attack earlier on. Dennis hits Seven with the microphone and says, “I’ll see you at TakeOver.”

* Jinny (with Jazzy Gabert) defeated Amale. Post-match, Gabert attacks Amale and only stops because Jinny orders her to.

* Tyler Bate defeated Noam Dar. Jordan Devlin came to ringside to watch the match and then taunted Bate afterwards.

* Dave Mastiff defeated Kona Reeves

* Toni Storm cuts a promo with Piper Niven about their upcoming TakeOver title match against Kay Lee Ray. Storm asks Niven to step out of the match so she can go one-on-one with Ray. Piper says no, the two end up brawling.

@tonistorm_ says @Kay_Lee_Ray put her in a really dark place and that’s why she took time out. Toni says she owes @viperpiperniven an apology. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/QkV7q3Sh6K — Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) November 16, 2019

* Kassius Ohno defeated Ligero

* Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter defeated Dorian Mak and Riddick Moss

* Ilja Dragunov defeated Alexander Wolfe (No DQ Match)