WWE NXT UK Taping Results (SPOILERS)

– WWE held its latest NXT UK tapings in East Yorkshire, England on Friday. You can check out the results below, per Fightful:

NXT UK TakeOver will return to Blackpool in 2020.

* Dark Match: Mark Andrews def. Kassius Ohno

* Trent Seven def. Kona Reeves

* A-Kid def. Jack Starz

Grizzled Young Veterans demand a NXT UK Tag Team Championship match.

* Ridge Holland def. Oliver Carter

* Alexander Wolfe def. Ilja Dragunov

@TheWWEWolfe def. @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR with Imperium’s interference. Gallus save Ilja from a post-match beatdown, Joe Coffey and WALTER have a tug of war with the UK Title. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/OK8PFDGX5h — Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) November 15, 2019

WALTER and Joe Coffey get into a tug of war with the NXT UK Title after the match.

* Piper Niven def. Jinny

* Eddie Dennis def. Dreiss Gordon

* Noam Dar def. Ashton Smith

* Toni Storm def. Killer Kelly

Kay Lee Ray attacks Storm after the match. Piper Niven makes the save. Storm refuses to shake Niven’s hand.

* The Hunt (Primate & Wild Boar) def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss)

* Jordan Devlin def. A-Kid

* Joseph Conners def. Ligero and Travis Banks

* Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) & Ilja Dragunov vs. Imperium (Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel & WALTER) went to a double count out.

Tyler Bate and WALTER brawl after the match.