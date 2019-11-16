wrestling / News
WWE NXT UK Taping Results (SPOILERS)
– WWE held its latest NXT UK tapings in East Yorkshire, England on Friday. You can check out the results below, per Fightful:
NXT UK TakeOver will return to Blackpool in 2020.
* Dark Match: Mark Andrews def. Kassius Ohno
* Trent Seven def. Kona Reeves
* A-Kid def. Jack Starz
Grizzled Young Veterans demand a NXT UK Tag Team Championship match.
* Ridge Holland def. Oliver Carter
* Alexander Wolfe def. Ilja Dragunov
@TheWWEWolfe def. @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR with Imperium’s interference. Gallus save Ilja from a post-match beatdown, Joe Coffey and WALTER have a tug of war with the UK Title. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/OK8PFDGX5h
— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) November 15, 2019
WALTER and Joe Coffey get into a tug of war with the NXT UK Title after the match.
* Piper Niven def. Jinny
* Eddie Dennis def. Dreiss Gordon
Dreiss Gordon debuts! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/cpGFrS6chg
— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) November 15, 2019
* Noam Dar def. Ashton Smith
* Toni Storm def. Killer Kelly
Kay Lee Ray attacks Storm after the match. Piper Niven makes the save. Storm refuses to shake Niven’s hand.
@Kay_Lee_Ray attacks @tonistorm_ post-match. @viperpiperniven makes the save. She offers a handshake, but Toni… wait for it… storms off. Sorry. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/yaN7RdIlF8
— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) November 15, 2019
* The Hunt (Primate & Wild Boar) def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss)
* Jordan Devlin def. A-Kid
* Joseph Conners def. Ligero and Travis Banks
* Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) & Ilja Dragunov vs. Imperium (Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel & WALTER) went to a double count out.
Tyler Bate and WALTER brawl after the match.
Main event ends in a double count-out. @WalterAUT cuts a promo after, saying that no one on the roster can beat him. Out comes @Tyler_Bate who stands tall at the end! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/yG9jyXp9AP
— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) November 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Fabulous Moolah Beating Up an ‘Out of Shape’ Sherri Martel in 1987
- Finn Balor On Why He Moved to NXT, Not Finding The Success He Wanted On Main Roster
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Hulk Hogan vs. Vader Didn’t Happen in 1994, Hogan’s Issues With Vader
- More on CM Punk Joining WWE Backstage, Reaction in WWE Toward It