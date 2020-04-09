WWE NXT UK Tapings in May Cancelled, Special Episodes To Air On WWE Network

Wrestling Inc reports that the WWE NXT UK TV tapings that were scheduled for May 1-2 at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England have been cancelled. Like everything else, this is due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The tapings were set to feature the fallout from NXT UK Takeover: Dublin (which itself was moved to October 25). NXT UK has TV tapings scheduled on July 24-25 at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

They were also set to tape matches at the 2020 UK Download Festival from June 12-14, but those were also cancelled.

Since the last taped NXT UK footage (from the taping in early march in Coventry, England) aired on last week’s episode, this raises the question of what WWE plans to do for the show. Going forward, there will be no new first-run content or matches for the show. As noted, this week’s episode is a “Rise of NXT UK” special that looks at the history of the brand. A video from Sid Scala said that the special episodes will feature the greatest moments in the brand’s short history.