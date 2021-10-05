wrestling / News

WWE NXT UK to Have Live Fans Back in Attendance Starting Later This Month

October 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT UK Logo

– BT Sport has announced that WWE NXT UK will be welcoming back live fans in attendance for the first time in 18 months due to the pandemic restrictions. NXT UK will have live fans back at the upcoming TV tapings at BT Studios starting Thursday, October 14. You can see BT Sport’s announcement below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading