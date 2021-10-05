wrestling / News
WWE NXT UK to Have Live Fans Back in Attendance Starting Later This Month
October 5, 2021 | Posted by
– BT Sport has announced that WWE NXT UK will be welcoming back live fans in attendance for the first time in 18 months due to the pandemic restrictions. NXT UK will have live fans back at the upcoming TV tapings at BT Studios starting Thursday, October 14. You can see BT Sport’s announcement below:
More Trending Stories
- WOW Women of Wrestling Reportedly Prepping Relaunch With Tessa Blanchard Returning
- The Bella Twins Discuss Criticism Of Their WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Evolution Of Women In Wrestling
- Cody Rhodes Thinks AEW Rampage: First Dance Was Most Important Show Since Bash At the Beach 1996
- Roman Reigns Passes 400 Days As Universal Champion, Second-Longest Reign Ever