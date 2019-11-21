WWE News: NXT UK Video Highlights, Fan Poll on Which Superstar Had the Biggest Impact on NXT, Top 10 NXT Moments

– WWE released some NXT UK video highlights for today. You can check those out below.





– WWE has a fan poll up on last night’s NXT asking which Raw or Smackdown Superstar made the biggest Impact. 34 percent voted for Seth Rollins. 31 percent voted for Becky Lynch. 17 percent voted for Nikki Cross. 11 percent voted for Drew McIntyre, and seven percent voted for Ricochet.

– WWE released a new video showcasing the Top 10 moments from last night’s NXT on the USA Network. You can check out that video below.