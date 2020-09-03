wrestling / News

WWE News: New NXT UK Vignette Looks at WALTER’s Dominance, The IIconics’ Most Defining Moments

September 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WALTER NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool

– WWE has posted a new vignette from NXT UK looking at the reign of WALTER. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Adam Cole and more weigh in on what makes the NXT UK Champion so unique.”

– In the aftermath of the IIconics being forced to break up on this week’s Raw, the latest WWE Playlist looks at the team’s defining moments:

“As we say goodbye to The IIconics as a duo, take a look back at Billie Kay & Peyton Royce’s biggest moments as a tag team, from NXT to WrestleMania.”

