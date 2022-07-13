WWE News: NXT Gives Update On Santos Escobar After Last Week’s Attack, Chase U Travels to UK

WWE gave an update on Santos Escobar on NXT after he was “hospitalized” by Tony D’Angelo on last week’s episode. During Tuesday night’s show, Vic Joseph revealed that Escobar was discharged from the hospital where he ended up after he had mocked D’Angelo over failing to capture the NXT North American Championship.

D’Angelo and Stacks defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade on tonight’s show and then had Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro attack Blade after the match:

– Chase University took a trip to the UK on tonight’s show, touring historical sights. Chase even claimed that he was going to be knighted, but ended up ranting against a Chase U member who wrote a speech for him calling Chase U the seventh-best school.