wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Gives Update On Santos Escobar After Last Week’s Attack, Chase U Travels to UK
WWE gave an update on Santos Escobar on NXT after he was “hospitalized” by Tony D’Angelo on last week’s episode. During Tuesday night’s show, Vic Joseph revealed that Escobar was discharged from the hospital where he ended up after he had mocked D’Angelo over failing to capture the NXT North American Championship.
D’Angelo and Stacks defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade on tonight’s show and then had Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro attack Blade after the match:
.@TonyDangeloWWE says beat him up, @deltoro_wwe & @joaquinwilde_ say how badly? #WWENXT @Channing_WWE @Edris_Enofe @MalikBladeWWE pic.twitter.com/c9EAKszEfr
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2022
– Chase University took a trip to the UK on tonight’s show, touring historical sights. Chase even claimed that he was going to be knighted, but ended up ranting against a Chase U member who wrote a speech for him calling Chase U the seventh-best school.
.@WWESoloSikoa and @WWEVonWagner are still going at it! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Kkt9WKaLZo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg on Nearly Coming to Blows Backstage With CM Punk in WWE
- Eric Bischoff On Dennis Rodman Wrestling At WCW Bash At The Beach 1997, Rodman’s Training For The Match
- Dana Brooke in a Red Crop Top, Nikkita Lyons at the Pool, Xia Li Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Jim Ross Recalls Hulk Hogan vs. Yokozuna At WrestleMania IX, Backstage Reaction To Hogan Becoming Champion