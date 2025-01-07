– WWE announced today that the nation’s capital will host WWE NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 15. The NXT premium live event will be held at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in DC.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, January 10 at 10:00 am EST. An exclusive ticket presale starts tomorrow at 10:00 am EST. Here’s the full announcement on WWE NXT Vengeance Day: