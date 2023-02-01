wrestling / News
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Close To Selling Out
According to a new report from WrestleTix, this Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day is close to selling out. There are currently 4,889 tickets out. The Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC can hold 5,768 seats, which means there are only 879 tickets left. It’s not a guarantee that the event will sell out by Saturday, but it’s possible.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day
Sat • Feb 04 • 7:45 PM
Spectrum Center , Charlotte, NC
Available Tickets => 879
Current Setup/Capacity => 5,768
Tickets Distributed => 4,889
[https://t.co/yRCOtL7DO2] pic.twitter.com/Ii4H1JYSGF
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) February 1, 2023
