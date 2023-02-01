WWE NXT Vengeance Day Close To Selling Out

According to a new report from WrestleTix, this Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day is close to selling out. There are currently 4,889 tickets out. The Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC can hold 5,768 seats, which means there are only 879 tickets left. It’s not a guarantee that the event will sell out by Saturday, but it’s possible.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Sat • Feb 04 • 7:45 PM

Spectrum Center , Charlotte, NC Available Tickets => 879

Current Setup/Capacity => 5,768

Tickets Distributed => 4,889 — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) February 1, 2023