wrestling / News

WWE NXT Vengeance Day Close To Selling Out

February 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Image Credit: WWE

According to a new report from WrestleTix, this Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day is close to selling out. There are currently 4,889 tickets out. The Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC can hold 5,768 seats, which means there are only 879 tickets left. It’s not a guarantee that the event will sell out by Saturday, but it’s possible.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Vengeance Day, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading