WWE NXT Vengeance Day Preview: Oba Femi vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller Title Bout

February 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Triple Threat Title Match Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT presents the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event later tonight. Oba Femi defends his NXT Championship against both members of A-Town Down Under, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, in a Triple Threat Match. Also, Giulia defends her NXT Women’s Title against Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade in a Fatal 4-Way.

Also, Fallon Henley defends the NXT Women’s North American Title against Stephanie Vaquer. NXT Vengeance Day is being held at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, DC. WWE NXT Vengeance Day will be broadcast live Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally later tonight at 6:00 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller
NXT Women’s Championship Match: Giulia (c) vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade
NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer
NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom (c) vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura
Strap Match: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe
* Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans
Je'Von Evans vs. Ethan Page

