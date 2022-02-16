WWE NXT Vengeance Day Sees Increase in Numbers for Second Week on SyFy

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for last night’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day special. The event was aired live on SyFy due to Olympic Game coverage on USA Network. This marked NXT’s second week in a row on SyFy due to preemption for the Olympics. Viewership did manage to climb up after last week’s numbers dropped for the initial airing on SyFy.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day drew an average audience of 525,000 viewers. That’s up 31% from last week’s audience for NXT 2.0 on SyFy, which drew 400,000 viewers.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo also saw an increase for the special event. Vengeance Day finished with a 0.11 rating, which is up from last week’s 0.07 rating for NXT 2.0 on SyFy.

The WWE NXT SyFy broadcast finished at No. 48 in the Cable Top 150 rankings, so NXT just managed to stay in the Top 50 shows this week.

The NBA game between the Celtics and 76ers topped the ratings for cable originals on Wednesday with a 0.40. Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the overall viewership with 3.658 million viewers.