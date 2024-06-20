WWE NXT Rating Hits Highest Point Since November, Audience Up

WWE NXT’s ratings and audience rose with this week’s show as the rating hit a seven-month high. Tuesday’s episode scored a 0.26 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 724,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 18.2% and 0.8% respectively from last week’s 0.22 demo rating and audience of 718,000.

The show’s demo rating was the best since the November 7th, 2023 episode also drew a 0.26, while the total audience was the best since the 768,000 from two weeks ago. The show was up against game five of the NHL Finals on ABC, which drew a 1.13 demo rating and 4.15 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.191 demo rating and 652,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.150 demo rating and 602,000 viewers for the same time period in 2023.