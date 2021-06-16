WWE NXT Viewership Rises Slightly for Return of Samoa Joe, Rating Steady This Week

– Pro Wrestling Torch reports that last night’s edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network averaged an overnight audience of 695,000 viewers. That’s up from last week’s overnight audience of 669,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo rating, NXT drew a 0.19 rating, which is identical to the number for last week’s show. Last night’s episode featured the return of Samoa Joe to the brand after he was previously released by WWE in April.

This was the first post-NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 edition of NXT TV.