Last Tuesday’s Episode of WWE NXT Rises Slightly Against NBA and NHL

Programming Insider reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT was up slightly in viewership and ratings against the NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs. The show drew 664,000 viewerson the CW and had an 0.15 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic.

The viewership number was up from last week, which had 652,000 viewers. Meanwhile, it’s also up from last week’s demo rating, which was an 0.14.

The main competition came from cable and sports playoffs. The NBA game between the Pacers and the Cavaliers on TNT and TruTV had a total of nearly four million viewers and a 0.61 rating in 18-49. The Stanley Cup Playoff game between the Stars and the Jets on ESPN had 1.153 million viewers and a 0.35 rating.

On network TV, CBS’ FBI topped viewership and 18-49.