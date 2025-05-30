This Past Tuesday’s WWE NXT Drops In Viewership, Rating Up

Programming Insider reports that this past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT was down in viewers from the week before but saw an increase in the key 18-49 rating. The show drew 650,000 viewers on the CW and had an 0.14 rating.

The viewership number was up from last week, which had 697,000 viewers. Meanwhile, it’s up from last week’s demo rating, which was an 0.13.

The main competition came from cable and sports playoffs. Game four of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Knicks and the Pacers on TNT and TruTV had a total of 6.7 million viewers and a 1.03 rating in 18-49.

On network TV, NBC’s America’s Got Talent topped viewership (4.808 million) and the demo (0.41).