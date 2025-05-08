WWE NXT Drops In Viewership and Demo Against NBA and NHL Playoffs

Programming Insider reports that this past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT was down in viewership and the key demo rating due to competition from the NBA and NHL. The show had 652,000 viewers on the CW, down from last week’s 674,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, it had an 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.15.

CBS was the top ranked network for the night with all three FBI shows ranking in the top five in viewership. Also in the top five was the NBA Playoffs on TNT and ABC’s Will Trent. The NBA had the top rated program with 3.444 million viewers and a 1.02 rating in 18-49.