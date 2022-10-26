wrestling / News
WWE NXT Viewership Rises, Ratings Fall for Halloween Havoc Fallout
– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. This week’s show featured the fallout from last Saturday’s NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event that aired on Peacock.
Last week’s show had to contend with a live Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite, not to mention the MLB Playoffs and other live sports. This week, AEW Dynamite goes back to its normal timeslot, but there was still live sporting to contend with in the NBA and NHL. However, NXT viewership did see an increase this week by 6%, but ratings were down 18% in the key demo (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).
Tuesday’s NXT averaged 716,000 viewers. The live USA Network broadcast saw an increase in viewership from last week, which saw the show draw 676,000 viewers going head-to-head against AEW Dynamite.
However, while viewership was up this week, the key demo rating saw a drop for the show. Last night’s show drew a 0.15 rating. That’s down from last week’s rating of 0.18, which was actually an increase.
WWE NXT finished at No. 19 in the rankings for cable originals on Tuesday, falling from last week’s No. 12 slot. The TNT coverage of the Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns NBA game topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 0.76 rating in the key demo. Meanwhile, FNC’s The Five topped cable viewership with 3.651 million viewers.
Warriors vs. Suns on TNT (0.76, 2.3 million viewers) was ranked #1 for Tuesday. No MLB playoff game last night.
NXT was up 6% in total viewership from last week when it was against Dynamite and MLB playoffs, but down 18% in P18-49.https://t.co/gQ0ID3V71I pic.twitter.com/C7AduPaM17
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) October 26, 2022
