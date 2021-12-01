wrestling / News
WWE NXT WarGames Bettling Odds
November 30, 2021
The betting odds are out for this weekend’s NXT WarGames. You can see the odds below, as sent to us by Bet Online:
Men’s War Games
Bron Breakker, C.Hayes, G.Waller & T.D’Angelo -200 (1/2)
T.Ciampa, J.Gargano, P.Dunne & LA Knight +150 (3/2)
Women’s War Games
R.Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade & Kay Lee Ray -140 (5/7)
Toxic Attraction & Dakota Kai EVEN (1/1)
Roderick Strong (c) vs Joe Gacy
Roderick Strong -200 (1/2)
Joe Gacy +150 (3/2)
Cameron Grimes vs Duke Hudson
Cameron Grimes -120 (5/6)
Duke Hudson -120 (5/6)
