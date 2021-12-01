wrestling / News

WWE NXT WarGames Bettling Odds

November 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT WarGames

The betting odds are out for this weekend’s NXT WarGames. You can see the odds below, as sent to us by Bet Online:

Men’s War Games
Bron Breakker, C.Hayes, G.Waller & T.D’Angelo -200 (1/2)
T.Ciampa, J.Gargano, P.Dunne & LA Knight +150 (3/2)

Women’s War Games
R.Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade & Kay Lee Ray -140 (5/7)
Toxic Attraction & Dakota Kai EVEN (1/1)

Roderick Strong (c) vs Joe Gacy
Roderick Strong -200 (1/2)
Joe Gacy +150 (3/2)

Cameron Grimes vs Duke Hudson
Cameron Grimes -120 (5/6)
Duke Hudson -120 (5/6)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT WarGames, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading