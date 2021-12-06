wrestling / News

WWE NXT WarGames Dark Match Result

December 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: WarGames

WWE has a dark match before tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames, and the result is online. PWInsider reports that before the show went live, Odyssey Jones defeated Andre Chase.

