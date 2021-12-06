wrestling / News
WWE NXT WarGames Dark Match Result
December 5, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has a dark match before tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames, and the result is online. PWInsider reports that before the show went live, Odyssey Jones defeated Andre Chase.
You can check out our live coverage of the show here.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On TNA Rushing His Initial Storyline With Samoa Joe, Whether He Agreed With Ending Joe’s Undefeated Streak
- Shawn Michaels Says NXT Is The Only Brand Creating Fresh Stars
- Wrestlers Briefed About Cartel Threats Ahead Of AAA Triplemania Regia
- Jeff Jarrett On His Pairing With Debra In WWE, Whether Steve Austin’s Issues With Him Led To Their On-Air Split