WWE NXT WarGames Poster Highlights The Men’s WarGames Match

The poster for NXT WarGames has been released ahead of Sunday’s show, with the men’s WarGames match getting spotlighted. You can see the poster below, which features Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) facing off with Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).

The show takes place Sunday from the Capitol Wrestling Center and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.