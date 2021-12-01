wrestling / News
WWE NXT WarGames Poster Highlights The Men’s WarGames Match
December 1, 2021 | Posted by
The poster for NXT WarGames has been released ahead of Sunday’s show, with the men’s WarGames match getting spotlighted. You can see the poster below, which features Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) facing off with Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).
The show takes place Sunday from the Capitol Wrestling Center and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.
Poster do WarGames
NXT vs NXT 2.0 pic.twitter.com/MlTb7zrnkb
— WWE Depre (@WWEDepre) December 1, 2021
