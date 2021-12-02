WWE NXT Co-Workers & Staff Pay Tribute to Beth Phoenix Following Departure Announcement

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix announced that she will be exiting the WWE NXT 2.0 commentary team following Sunday’s NXT WarGames PPV event. Following the news, a number of WWE and NXT Superstars and staff shared their tweets to Phoenix, offering their praise and tribute to the wrestling legend.

NXT executive and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels wrote, “#WeAreNXT THANK YOU BETH! @TheBethPhoenix” Her broadcast partner, Vic Joseph, also tweeted, “You have been the glue that has held our team together @TheBethPhoenix – let’s go out with a BANG this Sunday at #NXTWarGames #WWENXT”

Former WWE Superstar and NXT broadcaster Wade Barrett tweeted, “What an amazing friend & colleague @TheBethPhoenix is. It’s been a pleasure doing battle with you every week on #WWENXT. You are an inspiration to us all & will always be welcome back at the desk. Keep kicking ass like only you can, Betty P!”

Also, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette tweeted on Phoenix, “Beth is the best! She absolutely crushed her role on the desk with @WWENXT. Loved watching her grow and crush at this position. It’s no easy task but she did it with ease!”

You can view those tweets and reactions, including ones from Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, below:

Thank you for helping us create such memorable moments ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oQiZqsLOKU — Mrs. Lumis (@indi_hartwell) December 2, 2021

The nicest person in the entire building. It was amazing getting to know you! You made #WWENXT better, and I'm so happy that you're able to prioritize family. Thank you, Beth! — Josiah Williams is Black. (@JDeanWilliams) December 2, 2021

You’re the best Beth! Wish we got more time together. I’m sure you’re going to be the best at whatever next too! — Jacob A. Kasper (@JuliusCreedWWE) December 2, 2021