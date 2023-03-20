wrestling / News
WWE NXT Wrestler Set For Tonight’s RAW Taping
March 20, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that NXT wrestler Charlie Dempsey is backstage at tonight’s WWE RAW taping in St. Louis. Dempsey is likely set to work the Main Event taping.
