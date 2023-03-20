wrestling / News

WWE NXT Wrestler Set For Tonight’s RAW Taping

March 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that NXT wrestler Charlie Dempsey is backstage at tonight’s WWE RAW taping in St. Louis. Dempsey is likely set to work the Main Event taping.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, RAW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading