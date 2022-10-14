WWE NXT Wrestler Set To Be At This Monday’s RAW (SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that former WWE NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes is set to be at this Monday’s taping of WWE RAW. Grimes will likely be there to work the Main Event taping, as wrestlers like Carmelo Hayes and others have done in recent weeks.

It’s also possible he could appear on the show to recruit partners, as he challenged Joe Gacy and the Dyad for a match with two mystery partners on Tuesday’s NXT.